Coimbatore district reports 13 new COVID-19 cases

A total of 13 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Coimbatore district on Friday.

The Health Department did not report any new deaths and the toll remained at 2,617. As many as 41 persons recovered on Friday and the district had 179 active cases.

Tiruppur district reported two new cases on Friday. The district had 41 active cases and 15 persons recovered. The Health Department did not report any new deaths and the toll remained at 1,052.