Coimbatore district reports 128 new COVID-19 cases
Coimbatore district reported 128 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. The Health Department said that 127 persons recovered from the disease, and the district had 859 active cases on Wednesday. It had a test positivity rate of 9.4 % on Tuesday, when 116 persons tested positive.
Tiruppur district reported 22 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. The Health Department said that 30 persons recovered from the disease, and the district had 163 active cases on Wednesday. The district had a test positivity rate of 15 % on Tuesday, when 24 persons tested positive.
The Nilgiris district reported 13 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. The Health Department said that 13 persons recovered from the disease, and the district had 75 active cases on Wednesday. The district had a test positivity rate of 9.2 % on Tuesday, when 16 persons tested positive.
