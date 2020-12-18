Coimbatore district reports 120 new cases

Two persons die of the infection in western region

Coimbatore district on Thursday reported 120 new cases of COVID-19, taking the number of active cases to 1,064.

The Health Department said that a 77-year-old man from Coimbatore died of the infection, taking the toll so far in the district 633. According to the department, 108 persons recovered from the infection and got discharged from different treatment centres on Thursday.

Tiruppur district reported 50 fresh cases, raising the tally to 16,445. A total of 560 patients are active cases, and 57 persons were discharged from various treatment centres on Thursday.

The Nilgiris district saw 19 new cases on Thursday. The total number of cases so far is 7,739, out of which 7,551 have recovered and 146 are active cases. Thirteen person were discharged on Thursday.

Salem reported 58 new positive cases and the death of a 78-year-old man. According to health officials, 57 cases were indigenous, including 31 in Salem Corporation limits. One patient has returned from Namakkal.

Twenty-three fresh cases were reported in Namakkal district. Two patients had returned from Chidambaram and Salem.

Erode district reported 47 new cases, taking the district’s tally to 13,220. While 52 persons were discharged, 340 persons continue to be under treatment.

Krishnagiri recorded eight new cases, while eight persons were discharged after recovering from the infection. The new cases took the district’s tally so far to 7,696, and the number of active cases to 150.

Dharmapuri reported 15 new cases and 11 discharges. The total number of cases in the district so far is 6,279 and the 100 persons are still under treatment.