Coimbatore

Coimbatore district reports 12 new COVID-19 cases

Coimbatore district reported 12 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.

The Health Department said that eight persons recovered from the disease, and the district had 56 active cases on Saturday.

The district had a test positivity rate of 1.6 % on Friday, when nine persons tested positive.

Tiruppur district reported a new case of COVID-19 on Saturday. There were four active cases in the district.


