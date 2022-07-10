Coimbatore district reports 119 new COVID-19 cases

Coimbatore district on Sunday reported 119 new cases of COVID-19. The Health Department said that 145 persons recovered from the disease, and the district had 910 active cases on Sunday. The district had a test positivity rate of 9.5 % on Saturday, when 118 persons tested positive.

Tiruppur district reported 29 new cases on Sunday. The Health Department said that 21 persons recovered from the disease, and the district had 162 active cases on Sunday. The district had a test positivity rate of 12.7 % on Saturday, when 28 persons tested positive.