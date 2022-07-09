Coimbatore

Coimbatore district reports 118 new COVID-19 cases

Coimbatore district reported 118 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.

The Health Department said that 110 persons recovered from the disease, and the district had 935 active cases on Saturday. The district had a test positivity rate of 11.7 % on Friday, when 131 persons tested positive.

Tiruppur district reported 28 new cases on Saturday. There were 154 active cases. The district had a test positivity rate of 6.5 % on Friday, when 15 persons tested positive.

Nilgiris district reported nine cases. There were 61 active cases. The district had a test positivity rate of 8.4 % on Friday, when nine persons tested positive.


