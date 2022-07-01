Coimbatore district reports 118 new COVID-19 cases
Coimbatore district on Friday reported 118 new cases of COVID-19.
The Health Department said that 65 persons recovered from the disease, and the district had 746 active cases on Friday. The district had a test positivity rate of 8.7 % on Thursday, when 96 persons tested positive.
Tiruppur district has reported 20 new cases on Friday. There were 84 active cases. The district had a test positivity rate of 9 % on Thursday, when 16 persons tested positive.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.