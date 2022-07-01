Coimbatore district reports 118 new COVID-19 cases

Coimbatore district on Friday reported 118 new cases of COVID-19.

The Health Department said that 65 persons recovered from the disease, and the district had 746 active cases on Friday. The district had a test positivity rate of 8.7 % on Thursday, when 96 persons tested positive.

Tiruppur district has reported 20 new cases on Friday. There were 84 active cases. The district had a test positivity rate of 9 % on Thursday, when 16 persons tested positive.