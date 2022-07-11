Coimbatore district reports 117 new COVID-19 cases

Coimbatore district reported 117 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday.

The Health Department said that 152 persons recovered from the disease, and the district had 878 active cases on Monday. The district had a test positivity rate of 11.4 % on Sunday, when 119 persons tested positive.

Tiruppur district reported 26 new cases on Monday. The Health Department said that 20 persons recovered from the disease, and the district had 166 active cases on the day. The district had a test positivity rate of 12.6 % on Sunday, when 29 persons tested positive.