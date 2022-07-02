Coimbatore district reports 117 new COVID-19 cases

Coimbatore district reported 117 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.

The Health Department said that 90 persons recovered from the disease, and the district had 774 active cases on Saturday. The district had a test positivity rate of 9 % on Friday, when 118 persons tested positive.

Tiruppur district has reported 13 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday. There were 92 active cases. The district had a test positivity rate of 6.9 % on Friday, when 20 persons tested positive.

Nilgiris district has reported nine new cases. There were 61 active cases. The district had a test positivity rate of 7.3% on Friday, when nine persons tested positive.