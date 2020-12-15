Coimbatore district reports 117 new COVID-19 cases

15 December 2020 23:05 IST

A total of 117 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Coimbatore district on Tuesday.

The Health Department said the district had 1,048 active cases as on Tuesday and 106 persons were discharged from treatment centres after recovering from the disease.

The Nilgiris district reported 16 new cases, while 28 people recovered from the infection and got discharged on Tuesday. A total of 134 persons are under treatment.

Tiruppur district reported 69 fresh cases, taking the district’s overall tally to 16,322. So far, 15,569 patients have recovered from the infection in the district and 541 are active cases. Thirty-four patients from the district were discharged from various treatment centres on Tuesday.

Erode reported 40 new cases, taking the district’s tally to 13,127. While 43 persons were discharged, 348 persons continue to be under treatment.

Salem saw 34 new cases on Tuesday, the lowest in the district in recent times. According to health officials, all cases are indigenous.Namakkal district reported 25 new cases, all indigenous.

Krishnagiri recorded 18 new cases, taking the tally so far to 7,672 cases. Twenty-two persons got discharged on Tuesday, and the number of active cases is 154.

Dharmapuri reported 10 new cases, raising the district’s tally to 6,262. The number of active cases is 108, and 23 persons got discharged on Tuesday.