Coimbatore district reports 112 new COVID-19 cases

Coimbatore district on Thursday reported 112 new cases of COVID-19. The Health Department said that 116 persons recovered from the disease and the district had 1,253 active cases on Thursday. The district’s toll increased to 2,458 after three more persons died of COVID-19.

Coimbatore district had a test positivity rate of 1.3 % on Wednesday when it reported 117 new cases.

Tiruppur district reported 65 new cases and one death on Thursday. The district had 590 active cases as 48 persons recovered. The Health Department reported one new death on Thursday and the toll went up to 996.