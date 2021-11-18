Coimbatore district reports 112 cases

Coimbatore

18 November 2021 23:40 IST

Coimbatore district reported 112 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, taking the overall tally to 2,48,774 cases.

The Health Department reported one new death, taking the district's death toll to 2,443. The district had 1,180 active cases and 116 patients were reported to have recovered on Thursday.

Tiruppur district reported 51 fresh cases, which took the tally to 96,466 cases.

The overall toll remained at 987 as no new deaths were reported. The district had 577 active cases and 64 patients from the district recovered on Thursday.