Coimbatore

Coimbatore district reports 11 new COVID-19 cases

A total of 11 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Coimbatore district on Monday. The Health Department said that 28 persons recovered from the disease and the district had 125 active cases on Monday. The district had a test positivity rate of 0.5 % on Sunday when 1,965 swab samples were subjected to tests and 10 persons tested positive.


