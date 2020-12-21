Coimbatore district reports 109 cases

Coimbatore district reported 109 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, taking the overall tally to 51,368.

No deaths were reported on Monday, the Health Department said. A total of 49,740 patients have recovered and 991 were active cases. Coimbatore district’s death toll was 637. On Monday, 142 patients were discharged.

Tiruppur district reported 59 fresh cases and the district’s tally stood at 16,646. No deaths were reported in the district. As many as 15,925 patients have recovered and 507 were active cases. The district reported 214 deaths so far. On Monday, 74 patients were discharged.

In the Nilgiris, 11 persons tested positive and the total number of cases stood at 7,800. The toll increased to 43 from 42 on Monday and 140 persons were under treatment.

Erode district reported 43 new cases, taking the district’s tally to 13,355. While 26 persons were discharged, 296 persons continue to be under treatment. One person died, raising the district’s toll to 143.

All the 60 cases reported in Salem were indigenous. In Namakkal, 29 cases were reported. Four patients returned from Salem, Tiruppur, Erode and Coimbatore.

Krishnagiri reported 11 cases and 26 discharges on Monday. There were 120 active cases and the total number of infections stood at 7,743. Dharmapuri saw six cases and six discharges. The total number of active cases stood at 96 and the infections 6,315.