Coimbatore district reports 109 cases

Coimbatore district reported 109 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, taking the overall tally to 51,368.
No deaths were reported on Monday, the Health Department said. A total of 49,740 patients have recovered and 991 were active cases. Coimbatore district’s death toll was 637. On Monday, 142 patients were discharged.
Tiruppur district reported 59 fresh cases and the district’s tally stood at 16,646. No deaths were reported in the district. As many as 15,925 patients have recovered and 507 were active cases. The district reported 214 deaths so far. On Monday, 74 patients were discharged.
In the Nilgiris, 11 persons tested positive and the total number of cases stood at 7,800. The toll increased to 43 from 42 on Monday and 140 persons were under treatment.
Erode district reported 43 new cases, taking the district’s tally to 13,355. While 26 persons were discharged, 296 persons continue to be under treatment. One person died, raising the district’s toll to 143.
All the 60 cases reported in Salem were indigenous. In Namakkal, 29 cases were reported. Four patients returned from Salem, Tiruppur, Erode and Coimbatore.
Krishnagiri reported 11 cases and 26 discharges on Monday. There were 120 active cases and the total number of infections stood at 7,743. Dharmapuri saw six cases and six discharges. The total number of active cases stood at 96 and the infections 6,315.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath