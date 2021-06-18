Coimbatore district reports 1,089 cases

Coimbatore district reported 1,089 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, taking the overall tally to 2,10,573 cases.

The Health Department reported 30 new deaths, taking the district’s toll to 1,854. As many as 11,644 patients were active cases and 2,237 patients were reported to have recovered from COVID-19 on Friday in the district.

Tiruppur district reported 481 new cases on Friday as the overall tally touched 77,754 cases. A total of 19 new deaths took the district’s toll to 684.

The active case tally went below the 10,000-mark after May 20 as only 8,917 patients were reported as active cases on Friday.

As many as 2,591 patients were reported to have recovered from COVID-19 on Friday in the district.

Erode district reported 964 new cases, taking the district’s tally to 81,861. While 1,266 persons were discharged, 9,365 continue to be under treatment. Twelve persons died, raising the death toll to 524.

As many as 541cases were reported in Salem on Friday.

According to health officials, 489 cases were indigenous and 99 cases were reported in Salem Corporation limits, lowest in recent times. A total of 52 patients have returned from other places like Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Namakkal and Tiruchi.

As per bulletin, 23 deaths were reported, including nine women patients.

In Namakkal, 326 cases were reported. As per bulletin, all cases were indigenous.

Three deaths were reported in the district.

In Krishnagiri, 185 cases were reported and in Dharmapuri, 130 indigenous cases were reported. Six deaths were reported in Krishnagiri, including two women patients. In Dharmapuri, a 78-year-old woman patient died.

In the Nilgiris, 181 persons tested positive.

With the latest infections, the total number of confirmed cases in the district stands at 26,843. The number of deaths from COVID-19 in the district increased from 141 to 142 on Friday, while 2,437 people are undergoing treatment.