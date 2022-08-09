Coimbatore district reports 107 new COVID-19 cases

August 09, 2022 20:22 IST

Coimbatore district reported 107 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. The Health Department said that 151 persons recovered from the disease. The district had 868 active cases on Tuesday. The district had a test positivity rate of 8.1% on Monday when 110 persons tested positive.

Tiruppur district reported 23 new cases. The Health Department said that 25 persons recovered from the disease, and the district had 149 active cases. The district had a test positivity rate of 7.9% on Monday when 27 persons tested positive.