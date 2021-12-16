Coimbatore district reports 104 new COVID-19 cases

Coimbatore

16 December 2021 23:52 IST

Coimbatore district on Thursday reported 104 new cases of COVID-19. The Health Department said that 113 persons recovered from the disease and the district had 1,140 active cases on Thursday. The district’s toll increased to 2,493 after a 66-year-old man died on Tuesday. Coimbatore district had a test positivity rate of 1.2 % on Wednesday when it reported 106 cases.

Tiruppur district reported 43 fresh19 cases on Thursday. The overall toll went up to 1,008 as one new death was reported by the Health Department. The district had 583 active cases and 59 patients from the district recovered on Thursday.

In the Nilgiris, 15 people tested positive on Thursday. With the latest infections, the total number of people who have tested positive in the Nilgiris stands at 34,325. The number of deaths from COVID-19 so far stood at 218 in the Nilgiris, while 161 people are undergoing treatment.

Advertising

Advertising