Coimbatore district reports 103 new COVID-19 cases

Coimbatore district on Saturday reported 103 new cases of COVID-19, a day after 102 persons tested positive for the disease.

The total number of cases reported in the district so far increased to 57,023.

According to the Health Department, 635 persons from the district were undergoing treatment at different hospitals on Saturday.

Meanwhile, 61 persons recovered from the disease and got discharged from different hospitals on Saturday.

Tiruppur district reported 33 new cases, which took the overall tally to 18,823 cases. No deaths were reported as the toll remained at 224. On Saturday, 24 patients from Tiruppur district were discharged from various treatment centres.

In the Nilgiris, 11 people tested positive.

With the latest infections, the total number of confirmed cases in the district stands at 8,493. The number of deaths in the district stood at 50 in the Nilgiris on Saturday while 78 people are undergoing treatment.