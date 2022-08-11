Coimbatore

Coimbatore district reports 101 new COVID-19 cases

Staff Reporter COIMBATORE August 11, 2022 21:11 IST
Updated: August 11, 2022 21:11 IST

Coimbatore district reported 101 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

The Health Department said that 132 persons recovered from the disease, and the district had 795 active cases on Wednesday. The district had a test positivity rate of 7.4% on Tuesday, when 98 persons tested positive.

Tiruppur district reported 23 new cases. The Health Department said that 28 persons recovered from the disease, and the district had 142 active cases.

The district had a test positivity rate of 6.1% on Tuesday, when 24 persons tested positive.

