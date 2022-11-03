Coimbatore district reports 10 new COVID-19 cases

Coimbatore district reported 10 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. The Health Department said that nine persons recovered from the disease, and the district had 75 active cases on Thursday. The district had a test positivity rate of 2.9% on Wednesday when nine persons tested positive.

Tiruppur district reported a new case. The Health Department said that two persons recovered from the disease, and the district had 13 active cases. The district had a test positivity rate of 1.2% on Wednesday when a person tested positive.