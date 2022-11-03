Coimbatore

Coimbatore district reports 10 new COVID-19 cases

Coimbatore district reported 10 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. The Health Department said that nine persons recovered from the disease, and the district had 75 active cases on Thursday. The district had a test positivity rate of 2.9% on Wednesday when nine persons tested positive.

Tiruppur district reported a new case. The Health Department said that two persons recovered from the disease, and the district had 13 active cases. The district had a test positivity rate of 1.2% on Wednesday when a person tested positive.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 3, 2022 8:33:53 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/coimbatore-district-reports-10-new-covid-19-cases/article66092306.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY