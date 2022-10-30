Coimbatore district reports 10 new COVID-19 cases

Coimbatore district reported 10 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. The Health Department said that 11 persons recovered from the disease, and the district had 93 active cases on Sunday. The district had a test positivity rate of 2.4% on Saturday when nine persons tested positive.

Tiruppur district reported a new case on Sunday. The Health Department said that one person recovered from the disease, and the district had 20 active cases. The district had a test positivity rate of 1.9% on Saturday when three persons tested positive.