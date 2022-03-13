Coimbatore district reports 10 new COVID-19 cases

A total of 10 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Coimbatore district on Sunday. The Health Department said that 27 persons recovered from the disease and the district had 142 active cases on Sunday. The district had a test positivity rate (TPR) of 0.5 % on Saturday when 2,277 swab samples were tested and 12 persons tested positive.

Tiruppur district reported three new cases on Sunday. Four persons recovered from the disease on Sunday and the district had 41 active cases. Tiruppur district’s TPR stood at 0.3 % on Saturday.