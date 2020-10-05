Coimbatore district registers slight decline in positivity rate, new cases

COIMBATORE

05 October 2020 23:38 IST

Coimbatore district has recorded a slight decline in the positivity rate of COVID-19 according to the Health Department. Officials said that the district’s positivity rate stood between 9 and 9.5 in the last three days. This meant that nine out of every 100 swab samples subjected to COVID-19 testing turned positive.

“Corresponding to the slight decrease in the test positivity rate, the number of daily cases has also reduced. The daily new cases were below 500 in the last three days,” said a health official and added that the department was expecting further slow decline in daily new cases in the coming days.

The district’s positivity rate was between 10 and 11 % in the first week of September which reduced towards the end of the month and till Monday.

The department attributed the decrease in the number of new cases and positivity rate as results of stringent containment activities that are being done street-wise.

According to the official, the case load in the district was distributed at 70:30 ratio in urban limits and rural limits.

“As of Monday, there were 223 containment zones in the district. Of these, 176 were in urban limits and 47 were in rural limits,” the official said.

The department has sought the cooperation of the public to register further decline in the new COVID-19 cases in the district.

Health workers found that many persons who go for COVID-19 test interacted with several people and visited multiple places like banks and grocery stores after giving swab sample.

It was found that many of them resorted to such activities to ensure that they completed certain works and responsibilities, fearing that they might test positive and get hospitalised.

According to Health Department, people who give swab samples for test, their close contacts and family members should remain in quarantine till the result comes.

If a person tests positive, the family members and close contacts should remain in home quarantine for the next 14 days, even if their test results return negative, officials say.

The department has also warned family members of COVID-19 patients against making attempts to visit them in hospitals.