Coimbatore district registers decline in rain intensity

Water level in Pilloor reservoir stood at 87.25 ft against the full reservoir level of 100 feet

Kovai Courtallam waterfall in Coimbatore district remains closed to visitors following increased inflow of water due to incessant rain in its catchments.

Coimbatore district received an average rainfall of 13.20 mm in the 24 hours that ended at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, recording a decline from 30.36 mm it had on Tuesday and 38.58 mm on Monday.

The total rainfall of the district stood at 184.80 mm on Wednesday as against the 425.10 mm recorded during the same period on Tuesday and 540 mm on Monday.

According to the District Disaster Management Authority, 45 mm rain received in Chinnakallar was the highest rainfall reported in the district in the 24 hours up to Wednesday morning, followed by 42 mm in Cincona, 26 mm in Sholayar, 23 mm in Valparai PAP and 22 mm in Valparai taluk.

Urban areas in the district received low levels of rainfall – 5 mm in Coimbatore south, 2.30 mm in Coimbatore airport, 5 mm in Tamil Nadu Agricultural University and nil rain in P.N. Palayam.

The water level in Sholayar reservoir stood at 162.88 feet against the Full Reservoir Level (FRL) of 165 feet with an inflow of 4,515.35 cusecs and an outflow of 4,927.85 cusecs.Bhavani Sagar reservoir had 89.41 feet of water against the FRL of 105 feet. Its outflow was 1,146 cusecs against an inflow of 7,713 cusecs.

Pilloor reservoir’s water level stood at 87.25 against the FRL of 100 feet. Parambikulam reservoir had 58.75 feet of water against the FRL of 72 feet. The water level in Aliyar reservoir was 96.3 feet against the FRL of 120 feet. Siruvani reservoir had 29.52 feet of water against the FRL of 49.53 feet.

