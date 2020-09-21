Coimbatore district records highest single day spike of 648 cases

Salem district reports 295 new cases and three deaths

Coimbatore district on Monday witnessed the highest single day spike of COVID-19 cases with 648 persons testing positive for the disease. The district’s tally rose to 26,562.

A total of 531 persons were discharged after treatment on Monday.

The Health Department on Monday said that six persons died of the disease, raising the toll in the district to 388. The deceased were aged between 41 and 70. A total of 4,475 persons are undergoing treatment.

Tiruppur district reported 161 new cases. The district’s tally increased to 6,220 and 1,590 persons are under treatment. According to the Health Department, the district did not report any COVID-19 death on Monday.

Salem district reported 295 new cases and three deaths.

According to health officials, 288 cases, including 156 in Salem Corporation limits, were indigenous. The deceased were aged 70, 64 and 67. Seven patients had returned from Dharmapuri, Erode, Krishnagiri, Namakkal, Kanchipuram and Kalakuruchi.

130 cases in Namakkal

Namakkal district reported 130 cases and one death. The deceased was aged 66. Fourteen patients had returned from Chennai, Salem, Krishnagiri, Coimbatore, Erode and one from Karnataka.

Erode reported 201 new cases, taking the districts’ tally to 5,628. A total of 131 persons were discharged on Monday, while 1,144 persons continue to be under treatment. Two persons died, raising the toll in the district to 72.

The Nilgiris district reported 122 new cases. The total number of cases so far in the district is 3,090 and 724 people are under treatment.

Krishnagiri recorded 92 new cases, taking the total number of active cases to 836. Dharmapuri recorded 89 cases, taking the total number of active cases to 992.