Coimbatore district records 96.91% pass in Class XII

All the prisoners who wrote exams from Coimbatore central jail passed

Students celebrating their success after declaration of Class X State Board examination results at CCMA Government Girls Higher Secondary School in Coimbatore on Monday. | Photo Credit: M. PERIASAMY

Class XII and X students recorded a pass percentage of 96.91 % and 92.38% respectively in State board exams the results which were declared on Monday.

In Coimbatore district, as many as 33,737 students appeared for the Class XII examination this year, in which 32,695 students passed. The pass percentage for boys and girls who wrote the exam in the district was 95.58% and 98.03% respectively.

In Class X, a total of 39,631 students appeared for the exam, in which 36,611 students have passed. The percentage of girls were 96.09% and boys were 88.69%.

Three schools in Coimbatore Corporation has recorded 100% pass in Class XII and one school in class X. The over all pass percentage of Corporation schools was 92.17% for Class XII and 87.77% for Class X. In both Class X and XII, girls outshined boys, throughout the district.

A total of 20 prisoners wrote Class XII exams, and 33 appeared for Class X exams, in which all of them cleared the exam.