Coimbatore district records 93.49 pass percentage in SSLC exams

May 19, 2023 06:16 pm | Updated 06:16 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Coimbatore district has obtained a pass percentage of 93.49 in SSLC exams, surpassing the State average of 91.39.

Girls have excelled in the district with a better performance by 5.5 percentage points. The overall performance of girls was 96.24%, compared to 90.74% by boys. Of the 40,256 students who wrote the exams, 37,637 have passed. Of the 12,341 students from government schools, 10,888 students obtained pass marks.

Tiruppur

Tiruppur district has secured overall pass percentage of 93.93 (girls 92.76% and boys 83.81 %). The district has improved its position significantly at the State level to 11th spot from 29th last year. This year, 47 government schools obtained cent percent results.

The Nilgiris

Almost 89% of students from the Nilgiris cleared the Class X board exams this year. Of the total 7,090 students who wrote the exams, 6,297 have passed. A total of 2,961 boys, or 84.55% passed in the exams, while 3,336 girls, or 92.98% of girl students cleared it. A total 2,082 out of 2,559 government school students cleared the exams which is 81.36%. percent of students from government schools cleared the exams.

Plus-One result

Coimbatore district has been ranked third in terms of overall performance in Plus-One with a pass percentage of 95.73, next to Tiruppur (96.38) and Erode (96.18). In Coimbatore district, 32,481 out of 33,931 students came out successful.

Tiruppur district has attained the first position at the State-level from 11th last year in the Plus-One exam, by securing 96.38% compared to 92.17% last year. This year, 23,356 out of 24,232 students passed the exams.

However, there were 115 schools with cent percent results last year compared to 90 schools this time.

In the Nilgiris, around 90% of students who appeared for the Class XI exams cleared it.

Coimbatore Central Prison

Forty seven candidates, including two women, in the Central Prison who had appeared for the exams came out successful.

G. Shanmuga Sundaram, Deputy Inspector General of police, Prisons, (Coimbatore range) and M. Urmila, Superintendent of the central prison, felicitated them.