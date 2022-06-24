Coimbatore district records 64 new COVID-19 positive cases
Coimbatore district reported 64 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday. The Health Department said that 40 persons recovered from the disease, and the district had 288 active cases on Friday. The district had a test positivity rate of 6 % on Thursday, when 50 persons tested positive. Tiruppur district has reported 10 new cases on Friday. There were 35 active cases in the district.
