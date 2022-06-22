Coimbatore district records 55 new COVID-19 positive cases
Coimbatore district reported 55 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.
The Health Department said that 31 persons recovered from the disease, and the district had 247 active cases on Wednesday. The district had a test positivity rate of 6 % on Tuesday, when 42 persons tested positive.
Tiruppur district reported three new cases on Wednesday. There were 21 active cases. The district had a test positivity rate of 3.7 % on Tuesday, when five persons tested positive.
