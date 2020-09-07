Coimbatore district records 524 cases and four deaths

A visitor to the vegetable market at V.O.C. Park Ground in Erode is being scanned for temperature on Monday.

07 September 2020 23:21 IST

Over 600 persons discharged from various treatment facilities in the district

Coimbatore district recorded four deaths and 524 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, taking the total number of positive cases reported so far to 19,479.

Four persons aged 50, 58, 60 and 67 died in Coimbatore, three persons aged 50, 75, 38 died in Salem, two persons aged 52 and 37 died in Tiruppur, two persons aged 65 and 70 died in Namakkal and one person aged 52 died in Krishnagiri.

The media bulletin issued by the Health Department said that 666 persons were discharged from various treatment facilities in Coimbatore district on Monday. The number of active cases stood at 4,650.

Of the 185 new cases reported in Salem, 180 cases were indigenous. Five patients had returned from Tiruppur, Namakkal, Nagapattinam and Kalakuruchi.

The Namakkal district reported 99 new cases. According to health officials, 20 persons had returned from Salem, Erode, Tiruchi, Coimbatore, Thanjavur and Erode and two from Karnataka.

Krishnagiri reported 71 new cases and all were indigenous. Dharmapuri reported 56 fresh cases.

Tiruppur district reported 194 new cases. Of the total 3,653 cases, 2,348 have recovered and 1,223 were active cases.

Forty-eight patients were discharged on Monday.

Thirty-six persons tested positive in the Nilgiris. With the latest infections, the total number of COVID-19 cases reported so far in the district stood at 1,933. As many as 1,538 people have recovered so far.

Erode district reported 117 new cases, taking the districts’ tally to 3,959. While 86 persons were discharged on Monday, 1,178 persons continue to be under treatment.