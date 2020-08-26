Coimbatore district records 484 COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths

As many as 484 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Coimbatore district on Wednesday.

The total number of positive cases reported in the district increased to 12,954. The district also witnessed 10 deaths, taking the official toll to 262.

As per the COVID-19 bulletin issued by the Health Department, 10 persons died of the disease at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH), the Government Medical College and ESI Hospital and private hospitals in the last few days.

On Wednesday, 359 persons who recovered from the disease got discharged from various hospitals and COVID-19 Care Centres.

Tiruppur district reported three deaths and 97 cases, taking the district’s overall tally to 2,241 cases.

A 60-year-old man died at a private hospital in Coimbatore . On Monday, a 62-year-old man died at ESI Hospital and a 47-year-old man died at Coimbatore Medical College Hospital on Sunday.

Veerapandi police station was closed for fumigation on Wednesday after a 42-year-old police constable tested positive, sources said.

A 50-year-old man, who is the Zone-III Assistant Commissioner with Tiruppur Corporation also tested positive.

The swab samples of over 30 employees at Zonal Office in Nallur were lifted and the office was fumigated. Among the fresh cases, seven, including a 11-year-old girl, were reported from Weavers Colony on P.N. Road within corporation limits.

A total of 182 patients were discharged from various hospitals. Out of the 2,241 cases in the district, 1,613 have recovered and 571 were active cases.

The district reported 57 deaths as of Wednesday.

Salem saw 451 new cases taking the district’s tally to 8,966.

While 222 persons were discharged on Wednesday, 2,838 persons continue to be under treatment. Eight persons died, raising the toll in the district to 123.

Erode district reported 102 new cases taking the district’s tally to 2,498. While 92 persons were discharged on Wednesday, 1,070 persons continue to be under treatment. Five persons died, raising the toll in the district to 38.

Namakkal district reported 70 cases taking the tally to 1,739. While 28 persons were discharged on Wednesday, 482 persons continue to be under treatment. So far, 33 deaths were reported here.

In the Nilgiris, four persons tested positive. With this, the total number of cases stands at 1,472, with 1,121 having recovered and 341 currently undergoing treatment.

The administration confirmed that a tenth person, a 62-year-old man from the district had died from COVID-19.