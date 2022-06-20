Coimbatore district records 24 new COVID-19 cases

Coimbatore district on Monday reported 24 new cases of COVID-19.

The Health Department said that 20 persons recovered from the disease, and the district had 204 active cases on the day. The district had a test positivity rate of 3.7 % on Sunday, when 22 persons tested positive.

Tiruppur district reported four new cases on Monday. There were 14 active cases in the district, and one person recovered from the disease on Monday. The district had a test positivity rate of 1.6 % on Sunday, when three persons tested positive. The Nilgiris district reported six new cases on Monday. There were 39 active cases in the district.