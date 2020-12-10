Coimbatore district records 133 new cases

Coimbatore district had 924 COVID-19 patients under institutional care on Wednesday. This included 133 new cases reported in the district on the day.

According to the Health Department, 86 persons from Coimbatore district recovered from COVID-19 and returned to their homes. So far, 48,408 persons from the district have recovered from the disease.

The department said that Coimbatore district did not report any death due to the disease on Wednesday.

Salem district reported 72 cases taking the district’s tally to 30,527. While 65 persons were discharged, 526 continue to be under treatment. One person died, raising the toll in the district to 446.

Tiruppur district reported 48 fresh cases. Its overall tally stood at 15,972 cases. No deaths were reported on Wednesday.

A total of 15,214 have recovered, so far, and 547 patients were active cases. The district reported 211 deaths overall. As many as 50 patients were discharged from various treatment centres on Wednesday.

Erode district reported 37 new cases taking the district’s tally to 12,845. While 55 persons were discharged and 362 continue to be under treatment.

Namakkal district reported 27 cases taking the district’s tally to 10,658. As many as 33 persons were discharged, while 187 continue to be under treatment.

In the Nilgiris, 14 persons tested positive. The total number of confirmed cases in the Nilgiris stands at 7,619. The death toll in the district stood at 42 on Wednesday, while the district administration said that 205 are undergoing treatment.

Krishnagiri recorded 14 new cases and 14 discharged cases. This has taken the total number of current cases to 162 and the total number of infections in the district to 7,554.

In Dharmapuri, eight new cases were recorded while nine persons were discharged. This has taken the total number of current cases to 130 and total number of infections to 6,194.