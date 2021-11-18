Coimbatore district receives widespread rain

Coimbatore

18 November 2021 23:33 IST

Coimbatore district saw widespread rain since Wednesday evening. The average rainfall for the 24-hour period ending at 8 a.m. on Thursday was 57.61 mm.

According to the district administration, the rain gauge station at Sulur recorded the highest rainfall in the given period with 103 mm. Valparai PAP and Valparai taluk recorded 86 mm and 84 mm respectively. Cinchona saw 72 mm, Aliyar - 66.4 mm, Chinnakallar - 66 mm and Pollachi received 53 mm rainfall. Meanwhile, Mettupalayam recorded 39 mm while Annur recorded 23.6 mm rainfall in the district.

Coimbatore city, too, received heavy rain starting from Wednesday evening. The rain gauge station at Coimbatore International Airport recorded 58.2 mm rainfall in the 24-hour period, while Tamil Nadu Agricultural University recorded 57 mm and Coimbatore South saw 39 mm rainfall, the district administration said.

Regarding the water level in reservoirs as of Thursday morning, the district administration said that Aliyar reservoir had 118.80 feet of water against the reservoir height of 120 feet.

Similarly, Sholayar had 160.61 feet water against its capacity of 165 feet, Parambikulam reservoir had 71.20 feet against its height of 72 feet. Pilloor reservoir contained 89 feet against the reservoir’s height of 100 feet and Bhavanisagar reservoir had 104.24 feet water against its height of 105 feet.