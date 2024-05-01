ADVERTISEMENT

Coimbatore district ranks eight in school admission; sees dip in primary, middle school enrolment

May 01, 2024 05:09 pm | Updated 06:51 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

: As the deadline for enrolment in government and government-aided schools approaches, Coimbatore district finds itself ranking eighth in enrolment numbers in the State, with a total of 11,339 admissions across all classes recorded as of April 29.

However, officials from the school education department have said that an overall decline has been witnessed in enrolment numbers, particularly at the primary and middle school levels in government schools. Presently, the district has seen 10,793 students enrolling at these levels, a significant drop from the over 15,000 students enrolled at the same time last year, as per official records.

The decline in enrolment is evident across various classes, with only 6,341 children enrolling in classes I to IV this year, compared to over 8,000 students registered during the same period last year. Similarly, there has been a noticeable dip in middle school enrolment, with over 1,000 fewer students enrolling, totalling 4,452 students, so far, this year.

However, a senior official from the school education department has said that the decline in numbers could be attributed to several factors, including a preference for private schools, a decrease in the overall number of children of school-going age, and families relocating within the State or country.

Despite the current downward trend, officials remain hopeful, anticipating an uptick in admissions over the next three months. “To boost enrolment rates, efforts such as canvassing and distributing pamphlets to families, especially in rural areas, are already underway,” the official said.

