Coimbatore district projects higher credit outlay for next fiscal

24 December 2020 00:09 IST

COIMBATORE

The credit outgo next financial year (2021-2022) in Coimbatore district is expected to be ₹22,965.47 crore according to the potential-linked credit plan.

District Collector K. Rajamani on Wednesday released the plan prepared by National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development. The plan looks at 11.72 % higher credit outgo next fiscal compared to the current year. This will include ₹8,038 crore for agriculture sector, ₹9,982 crore for MSMEs, and ₹4945 crore for other sectors.

Mr. Rajamani said that with mechanisation in the farming sector, improvement in agri infrastructure, and better irrigation facilities, farmers will realise higher income.

The Collector also held a separate meeting here to discuss ways to improve exports from the district.

He said at the meeting that industrial growth was important for economic development and Coimbatore was a major industrial centre in the State. It had a lot of manufacturing units and exporters. He urged officials of various government departments to create awareness among students, self-help group members, MSMEs, and industries on the government schemes and benefits of exports. He pointed out the need to encourage first generation entrepreneurs and exports.