Coimbatore district prepares to combat dengue ahead of the onset of monsoon

September 20, 2023 08:25 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Wilson Thomas
Wilson Thomas

Tanks meant to distribute drinking water to the public will be cleaned on Wednesdays according to the weekly fixed activities against the spread of dengue in Coimbatore district. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT_E_MAIL

The Coimbatore district administration has urged all the departments to take preventive measures against dengue ahead of the onset of the North-East Monsoon. District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati chaired a meeting with officials from various departments on Tuesday and directed them to ensure zero outbreak of dengue in the district.

The interdepartmental meeting was attended by the Deputy Director of Health Services, Joint Director of Health Services, officials from Coimbatore Municipal Corporation, Block Development Officers, Executive Officers of local bodies, officials from School and Higher Education Departments, Food Safety and Standards Authority of India, Drugs Control Department, and representatives from Indian Medical Association and Indian Academy of Paediatrics.

Mr. Pati briefed them about their roles and responsibilities and urged them to have interdepartmental coordination while carrying out drives against dengue.

The meeting decided to carry out weekly fixed activities for dengue prevention. On Mondays mass cleaning works will be conducted across the district. Clearing of peridomestic mosquito breeding sources by engaging scrap dealers will be carried out on Tuesdays.

While tanks will be cleaned on Wednesdays, removal of abandoned and unused tyres will be done on Thursdays. On Fridays, awareness activities will be conducted in schools and colleges that are also aimed at taking the messages from students to family members. Officials of health and other Departments will visit industries and factories on Saturdays.

Deputy Director of Health Services P. Aruna said that the district was getting one to two cases of dengue per day at present. She said that the Health Department was collecting 32 to 35 samples of people with fever and those having symptoms of dengue for laboratory analysis during the mobile medical camps that are being conducted in villages every day.

