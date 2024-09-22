ADVERTISEMENT

Coimbatore District Police warn action against illegal sale of liquor

Published - September 22, 2024 10:44 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Coimbatore District Superintendent of Police K. Karthikeyan (right) in mufti during a surprise check in a bar attached to a Tasmac outlet near Thondamuthur on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Coimbatore District (Rural) Police have warned of severe action against those selling liquor illegally. The police have found out that several bars attached to Tasmac outlets and private individuals sell liquor illegally.

ADVERTISEMENT

District Superintendent of Police K. Karthikeyan carried out a surprise check in a bar attached to a Tasmac outlet near Thondamuthur on Sunday.

The SP, who was in mufti, found out that the bar was selling liquor while the Tasmac was yet to be opened. The police seized 31 bottles of liquor, which the bar operator had stocked for sale from morning.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The bar was found selling liquor before the working hours of Tasmac. Various dishes were also cooked and kept ready for customers. Similar surprise checks will be carried out across the district,” said the SP.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mr. Karthikeyan said a departmental inquiry would be initiated against the inspector of Thondamuthur, for having failed to check and curb illegal sale of liquor in his jurisdiction.

“Three workers of the bar have been arrested. The owner of the bar has also been booked and the police are on the lookout for him,” he added.

Following the surprise check and alert given by the police, Perur tahsildar Ramesh and the village administrative officer of Alandurai Vigneshwaran sealed the bar.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Coimbatore / crime

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US