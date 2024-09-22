Coimbatore District Police warn action against illegal sale of liquor

The Coimbatore District (Rural) Police have warned of severe action against those selling liquor illegally. The police have found out that several bars attached to Tasmac outlets and private individuals sell liquor illegally.

District Superintendent of Police K. Karthikeyan carried out a surprise check in a bar attached to a Tasmac outlet near Thondamuthur on Sunday.

The SP, who was in mufti, found out that the bar was selling liquor while the Tasmac was yet to be opened. The police seized 31 bottles of liquor, which the bar operator had stocked for sale from morning.

“The bar was found selling liquor before the working hours of Tasmac. Various dishes were also cooked and kept ready for customers. Similar surprise checks will be carried out across the district,” said the SP.

Mr. Karthikeyan said a departmental inquiry would be initiated against the inspector of Thondamuthur, for having failed to check and curb illegal sale of liquor in his jurisdiction.

“Three workers of the bar have been arrested. The owner of the bar has also been booked and the police are on the lookout for him,” he added.

Following the surprise check and alert given by the police, Perur tahsildar Ramesh and the village administrative officer of Alandurai Vigneshwaran sealed the bar.