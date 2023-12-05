ADVERTISEMENT

Coimbatore District Police trace over 900 lost mobile phones this year

December 05, 2023 07:11 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Coimbatore District Superintendent of Police V. Badrinarayanan handing over traced mobile phones to their owners on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Siva SaravananS

The Coimbatore District Police have handed over 915 mobile phones valued around ₹ 1.75 crore, that were lost or stolen, to their owners so far this year.

This included the 205 mobile phones, worth ₹ 38.73 lakh, that were handed over to their owners on Tuesday by Coimbatore District Superintendent of Police V. Badrinarayanan.

Mr. Badrinarayanan formed the mobile phone recovery team of the district police in May 2022. The team recovered 754 phones worth ₹1.31 crore in 2022. The team has traced a total of 1,669 mobile phones and handed over them to their owners since the team was constituted.

The police have appealed to the public to immediately report to the police when their mobile phone is lost or stolen. Reporting to the police is advised since antisocial elements might misuse lost mobile phones for crimes and other illegal activities.

Mr. Badrinarayanan also appealed to the public to report to the police about cyber crime offences and online cheating immediately, so that the police can request the bank to freeze the fraudulent transactions.

