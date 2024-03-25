ADVERTISEMENT

Coimbatore District Police take out flag march

March 25, 2024 06:12 pm | Updated 06:12 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The flag march held at Thondamuthur in Coimbatore district on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Coimbatore District Police on Monday took out a flag march at Thondamuthur in view of the upcoming Lok Sabha election. The flag march was led by Coimbatore District Superintendent of Police V. Badrinarayanan.

Around 200 personnel, including forces from the district police, Armed Reserve (Coimbatore district) and Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), took part in the flag march for a distance of 2 km from the sub-registrar office at Thondamuthur to Puthupalayam junction.

Senior police officials said the flag march was taken out to instil confidence among voters so that they exercised their franchise on the polling day without fear or coercion.

The District Police took out the first flag march at Sulur on March 22. Officials said flag marches would be taken out in other police sub-divisions in the district in the coming days.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US