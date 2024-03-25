Coimbatore District Police take out flag march

March 25, 2024 06:12 pm | Updated 06:12 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Coimbatore District Police on Monday took out a flag march at Thondamuthur in view of the upcoming Lok Sabha election. The flag march was led by Coimbatore District Superintendent of Police V. Badrinarayanan.

Around 200 personnel, including forces from the district police, Armed Reserve (Coimbatore district) and Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), took part in the flag march for a distance of 2 km from the sub-registrar office at Thondamuthur to Puthupalayam junction.

Senior police officials said the flag march was taken out to instil confidence among voters so that they exercised their franchise on the polling day without fear or coercion.

The District Police took out the first flag march at Sulur on March 22. Officials said flag marches would be taken out in other police sub-divisions in the district in the coming days.