GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Coimbatore District Police take out flag march

March 25, 2024 06:12 pm | Updated 06:12 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
The flag march held at Thondamuthur in Coimbatore district on Monday.

The flag march held at Thondamuthur in Coimbatore district on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Coimbatore District Police on Monday took out a flag march at Thondamuthur in view of the upcoming Lok Sabha election. The flag march was led by Coimbatore District Superintendent of Police V. Badrinarayanan.

Around 200 personnel, including forces from the district police, Armed Reserve (Coimbatore district) and Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), took part in the flag march for a distance of 2 km from the sub-registrar office at Thondamuthur to Puthupalayam junction.

Senior police officials said the flag march was taken out to instil confidence among voters so that they exercised their franchise on the polling day without fear or coercion.

The District Police took out the first flag march at Sulur on March 22. Officials said flag marches would be taken out in other police sub-divisions in the district in the coming days.

Related Topics

Coimbatore / General Elections 2024 / Lok Sabha / police

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.