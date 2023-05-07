Coimbatore District police stations get animal welfare liaison officers

May 07, 2023 06:05 pm | Updated 06:05 pm IST - COIMBATORE

People, who visit police stations in rural parts of the district with complaints pertaining to cruelty to animals, are expected to experience hassle-free processing of their grievances as trained personnel have been appointed as animal welfare liaison officers. A total of 35 personnel were trained on animal welfare laws in a session held at the office of the Superintendent of Police here on Thursday. Non-governmental organisation Dogs of Coimbatore and the Society for Prevention of Cruelty Animals (SPCA) conducted the training, which was inaugurated by SP V. Badrinarayanan. According to the police, resource persons introduced the participants provisions of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animal Act and other similar laws. The aim of the training was to equip the police to be aware of such laws and use them appropriately when people approach stations with complaints related to cruelty to animals. Mr. Badrinarayanan also released a poster brought out by the SPCA which contains guidelines for the handling of petitions related to cruelty to animals. The poster, which also consists of 14 legal provisions to be used for such complaints, will be displayed at all police stations in Coimbatore district limits. The posters will also help the public who visit police stations to learn about such legal provisions. Deputy Superintendent of Police (Prohibition Enforcement Wing) Janani Priya has been appointed as the nodal officer for the 35 police personnel who have undergone the training.