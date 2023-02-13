Coimbatore District Police set up life guard unit to prevent drowning in Bhavani

February 13, 2023 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Following the deaths of three women and two students in separate incidents in River Bhavani near Sirumugai and Mettupalayam on Saturday, the Coimbatore District Police formed a ‘Life Guards’ unit to prevent incidents of drowning. Coimbatore District Superintendent of Police V. Badrinarayanan said that the special unit was formed with an aim to stop incidents of drownings in the river, with the coordination of the Revenue Department, local bodies, the Fire and Rescue Services and other government departments. With the death of five people on Saturday, the toll of persons who lost their lives in the river from 2021 touched 26. While 21 persons drowned in the river in 2021, another 20 persons drowned in 2022. Those who lost lives in Bhavani were mainly people who are not from Mettupalayam and Sirumugai areas who are not familiar with the river and sudden rise in the inflow when water is released from a check dam at Samayapuram. While local residents know the warnings, outsiders who are ignorant of these dangers become the victims. The victims were mainly devotees visiting temples on the river’s banks and students who came for leisure. The Life Guards unit comprises a sub-inspector and 10 police personnel who have undergone training of the National Disaster Response Force. The team, which functions round the clock, has been given a vehicle and rescue equipment. They will also create awareness among people who venture into the river, specially in places that are identified as danger spots. The public can seek the services of the Life Guards unit by dialling the Deputy Superintendent of Mettupalayam 86673-73105, Mettupalayam police station at 94981-01186, the police control room at 94981-81212 and WhatsApp number 77081-00100. Bodies of three missing persons retrieved The Fire and Rescue Services on Monday recovered the bodies of Shakunthala (40) of Narasimmanaickenpalayam, Gowtham (17) of Uppilipalayam and Jeevanantham (17) of Singanallur who went missing in the river in separate incidents on Saturday. Shakunthala’s body was recovered from Alangombu, around 10 km away from Vachinampalayam from where she was washed away along with two other women. Bodies of Gowtham and Jeevanamtham were found near the Samanna water tank, said the Fire and Rescue Services.