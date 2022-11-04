Coimbatore District Police seize two tonnes of gutkha, arrest eight persons

The Hindu Bureau COIMBATORE
November 04, 2022 22:01 IST

Coimbatore District Superintendent of Police V. Badrinarayanan (second right) with the gutkha seized by the Sulur police on Friday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Coimbatore District (Rural) Police on Friday arrested eight persons and seized two tonnes of banned tobacco products. The police said the group had been involved in the smuggling of banned tobacco products using omni buses that conduct service between Bengaluru and Coimbatore.

A team led by Karumathampatti Deputy Superintendent of Police Anantha Arockiaraj and Sulur Inspector R. Mathaiyan conducted a vehicle check at Neelambur on Friday morning based on specific information. The police intercepted an omni bus that came from Bengaluru and searched it. A total of half tonne of prohibited tobacco products were found hidden in the bus.

The police arrested four persons, namely K. Senthil Kumar (42), M. Mehaboob Basha (30), D. Senthil Raja (44) and S. Jayaprakash, and seized the contraband and the bus. An autorickshaw and a sports utility vehicle that the accused had brought to shift the gutkha from the bus were also taken into custody.

Based on information collected from the arrested persons, the police personnel conducted a search at Mylampatti village and seized one-and-a-half tonne of gutkha from a house. The police arrested K. Bharath Patel (26), B. Amararam (22), K. Gopal (22) and S. Mahipal (22), natives of Rajasthan.  

