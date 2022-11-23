Coimbatore District police seize 650 kg of gutka

November 23, 2022 10:17 pm | Updated 10:17 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The Coimbatore District (Rural) Police arrested three persons for peddling banned tobacco products meant for illicit sale and seized the gutka products from them on Wednesday.

Based on a tip-off, Thudiyalur police conducted vehicle checks near Sanganoor Pirivu petrol outlet. During the checks, P. Ponraj, 37, from Annur, S. Mathialagan, 43, from Tiruppur district, and C. Gowri Shankar, 24, from Karumathampatti were caught red-handed by the police while peddling banned tobacco products in a four-wheeler. The police seized 650 kg of gutka and the four-wheeler.

The police arrested them and invoked the sections of The Cigarettes And Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA). They were remanded in judicial custody.

