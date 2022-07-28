Coimbatore District Police seize ₹1.26 crore from money lenders

July 28, 2022 18:04 IST

Coimbatore District (Rural) Police on Thursday seized a whopping ₹1.26 crore in simultaneous raids conducted at 41 places related to persons who were allegedly involved in usury under ‘Operation Kanthuvatti’. Superintendent of Police V. Badrinarayanan said that the police teams recovered 379 land documents belonging to victims of usury from the places raided on Thursday. According to the SP, the simultaneous searches were carried out by multiple teams comprising six Deputy Superintendents of Police, 20 inspectors and sub-inspectors and 80 other personnel based on specific information that many persons were involved in illegal money lending. The police teams searched a total of 41 places and seized 79 promissory notes, 127 cheque leaves, 48 ATM cards, 18 bank passbooks, 54 signed blank papers, 211 vehicle registration certificates, 35 finance ledgers, seven Aadhaar cards and three passports. To the surprise of the police personnel, those engaged in usury had maintained account books containing details of loans given to people, charging exorbitant interest. A total of 230 such books were taken into custody. “The police have registered 17 cases under provisions of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Charging Exorbitant Interest Act, 2003 in connection with the raids. Those who were involved in illegal money lending will be arrested,” said Mr. Badrinarayanan. He said that the police had received multiple complaints from people against illegal money lending happening in different parts of the district. The police identified the lenders and carried out the surprise searches from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m.