ADVERTISEMENT

Coimbatore District Police seek sealing of dhabas for selling liquor illegally

Published - November 14, 2024 07:16 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The police with liquor seized from a dhaba in Coimbatore during a surprise check held recently. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Coimbatore District (Rural) Police have sought the Revenue and Excise Departments to seal dhabas and other shack-style restaurants, which were found selling liquor without proper permits.

ADVERTISEMENT

Coimbatore District Superintendent of Police K. Karthikeyan said the action was initiated in the wake of the recent surprise checks carried out by the police at such eateries.

According to the police, there are 65 dhabas and similar shack-style restaurants in the Mettupalayam and Annur sub-divisions in the district. The police received specific information that 41 of them were serving liquor or allowing customers to use liquor. A total of 240 personnel carried out searches in the 41 restaurants in different teams on November 9.

Mr. Karthikeyan said that 11 restaurants were found selling liquor without proper permits. The police seized more than 100 bottles of liquor from these restaurants.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“They did not have proper permits, including FL2 licence, to serve liquor. The police will step up surveillance and carry out similar surprise inspections in the future. In order to deter dhabas and hut-style restaurants from selling liquor illegally, the police have sought the Tahsildar concerned and the Excise Department to seal the 11 restaurants,” added Mr. Karthikeyan.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Coimbatore / crime

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US