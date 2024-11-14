Coimbatore District Police seek sealing of dhabas for selling liquor illegally

The Coimbatore District (Rural) Police have sought the Revenue and Excise Departments to seal dhabas and other shack-style restaurants, which were found selling liquor without proper permits.

Coimbatore District Superintendent of Police K. Karthikeyan said the action was initiated in the wake of the recent surprise checks carried out by the police at such eateries.

According to the police, there are 65 dhabas and similar shack-style restaurants in the Mettupalayam and Annur sub-divisions in the district. The police received specific information that 41 of them were serving liquor or allowing customers to use liquor. A total of 240 personnel carried out searches in the 41 restaurants in different teams on November 9.

Mr. Karthikeyan said that 11 restaurants were found selling liquor without proper permits. The police seized more than 100 bottles of liquor from these restaurants.

“They did not have proper permits, including FL2 licence, to serve liquor. The police will step up surveillance and carry out similar surprise inspections in the future. In order to deter dhabas and hut-style restaurants from selling liquor illegally, the police have sought the Tahsildar concerned and the Excise Department to seal the 11 restaurants,” added Mr. Karthikeyan.

