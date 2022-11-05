Coimbatore District Police recover 114 sovereigns of jewllery, 10 held

The Hindu Bureau COIMBATORE
November 05, 2022 19:54 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

The Coimbatore District (Rural) Police have arrested 10 persons in connection with various robbery and burglary cases in the district and recovered 114 sovereigns of gold jewellery from them on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Superintendent of Police V. Badrinarayanan told reporters that S. Suresh (33), A.Marudharaj (19), and P. Marudhupandi (27) were arrested by the Karamadai police as they were involved in burglaries at Pollachi and Karamadai areas. The police recovered 72 sovereigns of gold jewellery and a two-wheeler from them.

U. Solomon (20) from Nilgiris and C. Manikandan (21) from Dharmapuri were nabbed by the police for breaking open and robbing houses in Kovilpalayam. Three cases were pending against them, the police said. 27.5 sovereigns of jewellery were recovered from them.

Meanwhile, the Sirumugai police have arrested M. Loganathan (24), and K. Akash (19), both natives of Sivaganga district, A. Ravikannan (19) and K. Manoj Kumar (21) of Thanjavur district, and R. Sathish (19) of Veerapandi Pirivu in Coimbatore.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

They were involved in an attempt to rob ₹9.9 lakh from a Tasmac outlet supervisor near Sirumugai in the district on Monday.

According to the police, K. Vijayanand (47) was working as a supervisor in a tasmac outlet near Sirumugai. On Monday, when he was on his way to deposit the collection amount in a bank at Mettupalayam, a group of five persons assaulted him and tried to rob the money.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The villagers rushed to the spot following which the gang escaped. Based on his complaint, the Sirumugai police arrested the gang.

During the investigation, the police found that the accused were also involved in six other robbery cases in Sirumugai and Annur areas.

The police recovered 14.5 sovereigns of jewellery from them. Mr. Badrinarayanan said the police would recommend invoking Goondas Act against the serial offenders. He also congratulated nine special police teams which arrested the 10 accused.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app