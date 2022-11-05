Coimbatore District Police recover 114 sovereigns of jewllery, 10 held

The Coimbatore District (Rural) Police have arrested 10 persons in connection with various robbery and burglary cases in the district and recovered 114 sovereigns of gold jewellery from them on Saturday.

Superintendent of Police V. Badrinarayanan told reporters that S. Suresh (33), A.Marudharaj (19), and P. Marudhupandi (27) were arrested by the Karamadai police as they were involved in burglaries at Pollachi and Karamadai areas. The police recovered 72 sovereigns of gold jewellery and a two-wheeler from them.

U. Solomon (20) from Nilgiris and C. Manikandan (21) from Dharmapuri were nabbed by the police for breaking open and robbing houses in Kovilpalayam. Three cases were pending against them, the police said. 27.5 sovereigns of jewellery were recovered from them.

Meanwhile, the Sirumugai police have arrested M. Loganathan (24), and K. Akash (19), both natives of Sivaganga district, A. Ravikannan (19) and K. Manoj Kumar (21) of Thanjavur district, and R. Sathish (19) of Veerapandi Pirivu in Coimbatore.

They were involved in an attempt to rob ₹9.9 lakh from a Tasmac outlet supervisor near Sirumugai in the district on Monday.

According to the police, K. Vijayanand (47) was working as a supervisor in a tasmac outlet near Sirumugai. On Monday, when he was on his way to deposit the collection amount in a bank at Mettupalayam, a group of five persons assaulted him and tried to rob the money.

The villagers rushed to the spot following which the gang escaped. Based on his complaint, the Sirumugai police arrested the gang.

During the investigation, the police found that the accused were also involved in six other robbery cases in Sirumugai and Annur areas.

The police recovered 14.5 sovereigns of jewellery from them. Mr. Badrinarayanan said the police would recommend invoking Goondas Act against the serial offenders. He also congratulated nine special police teams which arrested the 10 accused.